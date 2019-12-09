McDonald's adds WNBA commissioner to board

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addresses the media before the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2019 on July 27, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McDonald's announced Monday that it has elected Women's National Basketball Association Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to its board.

Her election comes after the board ousted former CEO Steve Easterbrook for having a relationship with an employee. Chris Kempczinski, who formerly served as the president of McDonald's USA, is now chief executive of the fast-food giant.

Engelbert's election increases the board to 13 people. She is the third woman on McDonald's board, joining Ancestry CEO Margaret Georgiadis and Jones Lang LaSalle Chairman Sheila Penrose.

Before joining the WNBA in July 2019, Engelbert served as chief executive of Deloitte from 2015 to 2019. She was the first woman to lead a Big Four firm and is a certified public accountant licensed in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

"I'm proud to be joining the Board now at this important time, and I look forward to contributing to its global impact," Engelbert said in a statement.