Nestle's plan to reinvigorate bottled water growth includes caffeinated water

A woman pushes her shopping cart down the bottled water aisle at a supermarket in Los Angeles, California on March 15, 2018.

As bottled water's sales growth flattens, the world's largest bottled-water maker is betting on new products to try to make water exciting again.

New products from Nestle slated for 2020 launches include an energy water drink and mineral-infused bottled waters.

Poland Spring energy water, a canned sparkling water drink that relies on the name recognition of the billion-dollar brand, contains the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee but uses green tea extract instead as its caffeine source.

"Customers are telling us that they're kind of in an energy crisis, that they need a boost and are looking for help with hydration but sometimes water doesn't cut it," Yumi Clevenger-Lee, chief marketing officer of Nestle Waters North America, said in an interview. "They need that morning or afternoon burst of energy to keep them going, so this is really based on the idea of gentle caffeine."

Nestle isn't the only company coming to market with a caffeinated water brand. In March, Coca-Cola plans to launch AHA, flavored sparkling water with caffeine.

Meanwhile, Nestle Pure Life Plus, its first push into functional waters, will launch in February 2020 with three varieties: magnesium, zinc and potassium. Unlike traditional sports drinks, Nestle Pure Life Plus will come without artificial sweeteners or sugar.

"Most of the functional beverages today are either really plain, like alkaline water, or they go the other end of the spectrum — very high sugar, the colors and all of these other things," Clevenger-Lee said.