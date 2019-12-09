Pete Buttigieg vows to open up fundraisers to reporters and name bundlers after Warren attacks

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg will open up his fundraisers to reporters and name the people who are raising money for his campaign following days of criticism by rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who challenged the South Bend, Indiana, mayor to be more transparent.

"In a continued commitment to transparency, we are announcing today that our campaign will open fundraisers to reporters, and will release the names of people raising money for our campaign," campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said in a statement.

Fundraising events will be open starting Tuesday, and a list of those who raise money for the campaign will be released by the end of the week, Schmuhl said.

Buttigieg previously disclosed the names of his campaign bundlers, but had not updated the list since April.

Warren, who does not hold private fundraisers, accused Buttigieg on Saturday of creating conflicts "every single day, right now" by continuing to hold fundraisers behind closed doors.

"Whoever is bundling for him at these fundraisers should be exposed," she told reporters.

The criticism was leveled at a potentially vulnerable spot for Buttigieg, who has made transparency a hallmark of his campaign. The campaign has invited reporters to spend long hours with him during three on-the-record bus tours, and claims to be the most transparent in the field.

But the 37-year-old Democrat has been dogged in recent weeks by criticism because of the secrecy of his fundraisers and those who raise money on his behalf — known as bundlers — and his refusal to disclose the names of his clients while he worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. for three years after graduate school.

Buttigieg has said that he is prohibited from naming his clients because of a legal agreement he entered into with the company, and has asked McKinsey to release him from it. On Friday, under pressure from Warren and others, Buttigieg released a summary of his work for the company, which lasted from 2007 to 2010.

In response, Buttigieg has called for Warren to release additional tax records covering her years working for corporate clients as a bankruptcy attorney.

On Sunday evening, Warren revealed that she received nearly $2 million for that legal work, which spanned three decades.

Warren's campaign has released 11 years of tax returns. The campaign said that its disclosures on Sunday provided more detail than tax returns would.

The back-and-forth between the two contenders comes as Buttigieg has risen in national polling averages. Warren, who ascended to the front of the crowded Democratic field over the summer, has since fallen in nation-wide surveys and is behind Buttigieg in Iowa.

Warren and Buttigieg are both among the most prolific fundraisers in the primary race. Warren raised $24.6 million in the most recent quarter, averaging around $26 per donation, while Buttigieg raised $19.1 million, with the average donation about $40.