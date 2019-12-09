Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Stitch Fix, Agilent, Toll Brothers and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Stitch Fix spiked nearly 13% during extended trading after the online styling service posted first-quarter earnings that topped analyst expectations. Stitch Fix reported an earnings per share of $0 on revenue of $445 million, exceeding the 6 cent loss per share and revenue of $441 million Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Stitch Fix's active clients matched analyst estimates at 3.4 million.

Separately, Stitch Fix also announced that Elizabeth Spaulding will join the company as president on January 27. Spaulding serves as global head and founder of Bain & Company's digital practice, focused on expanding the global management consulting firm's development of new software technologies, according to Stitch Fix's press release.

Agilent Technologies shares jumped nearly 4% after Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital disclosed a roughly $246 million stake in the laboratory and research company. Netflix shares also slightly dipped following the disclosure, as some investors had suspected that Netflix was the hedge fund manager's next big buy. Agilent's shares reached a year-to date high in midday trading Monday, closing at $81.62.

Shares of Chewy briefly ticked 1% higher after the online pet food seller reported a third-quarter revenue beat of $1.23 billion. Analysts expected $1.20 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company posted a GAAP loss of 20 cents per share, which was not comparable to analyst estimates. Chewy's adjusted EBITDA fell short of estimates at $30.2 million, compared to the $33.5 million EBITDA analysts had forecast.

Shares of home-builder Toll Brothers climbed nearly 2% after the company reported a fourth-quarter beat on the top and bottom line. Toll Brothers earned $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion, exceeding the earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. Net deliveries also topped expectations, coming in at 2,672 units versus the consensus estimate of 2,566 units.

Casey's General Stores shares sank more than 5% after the company lowered its fiscal year 2020 guidance and reported mixed second-quarter earnings. The company, which operates convenience stores across 16 states in the Midwest, lowered its same-store sales outlook on fuel to between a 1% decrease and .5% increase from its previous range of a .5% decrease to 1% increase. For prepared food and fountain, Casey's lowered its same-store sales outlook range to 1.5% to 4.0% growth from its previous range of between 3% to 6% growth.

In the second quarter, the company earned $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company's shares are up roughly 37% year to date.

Shares of MongoDB jumped more than 5% following the online database platform's strong fourth-quarter guidance and better-than-expected earnings in its third quarter. For the fourth quarter, MongoDB expects an adjusted loss between 27 cents and 29 cents on revenue between $109 million and $111 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 30 cents per share and revenue of $105.5 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

In the third quarter, the company posted a loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $109.4 million, which topped analysts' forecasts of a 28 cent loss per share on revenue of $99.8 million. MongoDB's share are up approximately 56% year to date.