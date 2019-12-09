Impeachment is not a risk for investors — but the 2020 election is, UBS says

The potential impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump does not pose a risk to markets, according to UBS.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against the president following a series of public hearings detailing the administration's conduct regarding foreign policy in Ukraine.

Thus far, markets have shown little reaction to developments in the impeachment inquiry, and this could be down to the unlikelihood that the Republican-controlled Senate will convict.

"The UBS U.S. Office of Public Policy regards impeachment as likely, as it can be passed in the House without any Republican votes, but considers a Senate conviction unlikely, as Republicans hold a majority in that chamber and a two-thirds supermajority would be needed," UBS Global Wealth Management CIO Mark Haefele said in a note to investors on Monday.

Senate Republicans have rallied behind the president throughout the inquiry, consistently adapting their defenses in response to each piece of evidence presented by senior officials and diplomats in sworn testimonies before the House Intelligence Committee.