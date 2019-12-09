UK PM Boris Johnson criticized for response to photo of sick child

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for the House of Commons on October 19, 2019 in London, England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire on Monday for his response to being shown a photo of a sick child lying on a hospital floor ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

Later during a campaign visit, he was taken to task by a voter who challenged his Conservative Party over a spoof website to distract voters from the opposition Labour Party's policy program.

Johnson's Conservatives are leading Labour in opinion polls, with Brexit and the future of the country's public health service the two most prominent campaign issues.

During an interview on Monday, a reporter from ITV repeatedly tried to show Johnson a picture on his phone of a 4-year-old boy lying on a pile of coats in a hospital, which featured on the front page of the Labour-supporting Daily Mirror.

The newspaper said the boy had suspected pneumonia and had to be treated on the floor because there were no beds available.

Johnson initially avoided looking at the phone, and instead began describing his investment plans for the National Health Service (NHS) while also saying he had not had a chance to see the photo.

The reporter said Johnson then took his phone and put it in his pocket.

When challenged again, Johnson took the phone out, looked at it and said: "It is a terrible, terrible photo, and I apologise obviously to the family and all those who have terrible experiences in the NHS but what we are doing is supporting the NHS."

"On the whole I think patients in the NHS have a much, much better experience than this poor kid has had," he added, before saying: "I am sorry to have taken you phone."