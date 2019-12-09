Watch: House Judiciary Committee hears evidence in Trump impeachment case

[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The House Judiciary Committee on Monday is slated to hear testimony from Democratic and Republican lawyers explaining their case in the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.

The committee will hear from Barry Berke on behalf of the Democrats and from Stephen Castor on behalf of the Republicans.

The lawyers are expected to discuss evidence from the Ukraine investigation, which explores whether Trump abused his power when he asked the Ukrainian president in a July phone call to investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump withheld military aid and tried to leverage a meeting at the White House in exchange for the investigation.

Lawmakers are preparing to release articles of impeachment against Trump this week. They are expected to vote on charges before Christmas.

"We have a very rock-solid case," House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat."

The White House has declined to participate in the hearings before the House Judiciary Committee, arguing they were intentionally scheduled to conflict with Trump's affairs.

