Asia stocks dip ahead of China inflation data

Stocks in Asia dipped in Tuesday morning trade as investors await the release of Chinese inflation data.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.19% in early trade while the Topix index was largely flat. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.24%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia recovered from their earlier slip, with the S&P/ASX 200 largely unchanged.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan traded 0.04% lower.

Investors will await the release of Chinese inflation data, with the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index for November expected around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, on the U.S.-China trade front, Bloomberg reported Tuesday that U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Washington is unlikely to impose upcoming tariffs on Chinese exports, set to go into effect on Dec. 15.

"We have a deadline coming up on the Dec. 15 for another tranche of tariffs, I do not believe those will be implemented and I think we may see some backing away," Perdue said, according to Bloomberg.

Investors have been watching for more concrete details on an anticipated "phase one" deal between the two economic powerhouses ahead of Dec. 15. The trade war between the U.S. and China has now raged on for more than a year with duties slapped on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.