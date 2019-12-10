Brexit might one day be seen as 'democracy in action,' former UK finance minister says

The U.K.'s reputation as a pillar of political stability has certainly been tarnished by the Brexit crisis, according to the country's former finance minister, but a "sensible" departure from the European Union might eventually be seen as "democracy in action."

Speaking to CNBC's Dan Murphy at the SALT Conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Philip Hammond said there can be "no doubt" that the U.K.'s reputation as a haven of stability had been "dented" by Brexit, "but there is all to play for."

His comments come just two days before voters in the U.K. head to the ballot box. The vote is likely to decide whether the world's fifth-largest economy leaves the bloc next month or moves toward another EU referendum.

"If we now demonstrate that we can deliver a sensible Brexit that satisfies the millions of people who voted to leave the European Union, that does it in a way that protects the U.K. economy, then actually, when a few years have elapsed and people look back, maybe they will see this as an example of democracy in action rather than a system in meltdown," Hammond said.