Cramer's lightning round: GW Pharma is a long-term hold

GW Pharma: "I have said it's a long-term hold."

Zuora: "You know what, they're in the penalty box for me, Chrystal. They just haven't delivered. I like the idea of subscription economy so much, but you have to do the numbers in the end."

Enterprise Products: "I am not in favor of buying them. If you want to buy them 'cause you want the income, that would be the one that I would buy because it's got very stable cash flows."

Enphase: "No, it's up 400%. ... Look, it's up a great deal and it seems a little reckless for me to come in at this level."

MiMedx: "If we're going to buy medical device companies, we're going to go with the biggest and the best. We're going to go with things like Boston Scientific or to Medtronic. Those are much better companies."

Amarin Corp.: "Very good speculative situation. We've liked it the whole way through ups and downs ... and I'm not deviating."

Western Digital: "Very inexpensive stock, but I really have to prefer Marvell Technology."

Zynga: "Zynga's making a move here. ... Again, here I prefer Activision Blizzard, which my charitable trust owns."

Outfront Media: "No, too hard for me. ... I'm not going to go there."

JetBlue: American Airlines is cheaper.