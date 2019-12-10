Rising debt is one of the two biggest global economic risks, former Barclays CEO Diamond says

Rising debt is one of the two biggest risks facing the global economy, according to Atlas Merchant Capital CEO Bob Diamond.

Aside from the U.S.-China trade war, Diamond cited negative-yielding bonds and a rise in outstanding credit worldwide as a key concern for investors.

"It may be 2020, it may be 2021, but at some point we need to begin to worry about the proliferation of credit," Diamond, who served as CEO of British bank Barclays from January 2011 until July 2012, told CNBC's Dan Murphy at the SALT Conference in Abu Dhabi.

"One of the very positive things that has happened over the last 10 years since the financial crisis is the quick reaction of monetary policy and lowering interest rates, but I worry about the $17 trillion in negative interest rate bonds, and we worry about the overall size of the amount of credit that is outstanding now," he added.