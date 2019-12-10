Exxon found not guilty in New York climate change case, ending 4-year saga for oil company

Exxon did not mislead shareholders over the true cost of climate change, New York Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager ruled on Tuesday.

"The Office of the Attorney General failed to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that ExxonMobil made any material misstatements or omissions about its practices and procedures that misled any reasonable investor," Ostrager said.

The $1.6 billion suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged that Exxon deceived investors about the true cost of climate change. The trial, which began in October and was the first climate fraud suit to go to trial, was the result of a four-year investigation.

"Today's ruling affirms the position ExxonMobil has held throughout the New York Attorney General's baseless investigation," Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said in a statement. "We provided our investors with accurate information on the risks of climate change. The court agreed that the Attorney General failed to make a case, even with the extremely low threshold of the Martin Act in its favor," he added.

The case centered on how Exxon, the United States' largest oil company, accounted for the future potential cost of climate change. New York's case accused the company of misrepresenting these costs, with AG James arguing that the company used one set of numbers publicly, while operating with a less conservative forecast internally.

When he took the stand on Oct. 30, former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson said that the company tried to understand the impact of climate change, and tried to accurately communicate this impact to shareholders. Exxon said the case was misleading and politically motivated, and the result of a coordinated effort by anti-fossil fuel groups.

"Lawsuits that waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money do nothing to advance meaningful actions that reduce the risks of climate change. ExxonMobil will continue to invest in researching breakthrough technologies to reduce emissions while meeting society's growing demand for energy," Norton added.

The Attorney General's office did not respond to a request for comment.