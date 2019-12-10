GM unveils new Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban SUVs

General Motors unveiled redesigned versions of the Chevrolet Suburban (pictured) and Chevrolet Tahoe on Dec. 10, 2019 in Detroit.

DETROIT – General Motors unveiled new versions of its highly-profitable Chevrolet full-size SUVs Tuesday night that are larger, more tech-advanced and offer a wider range of choices for customers.

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2021 Chevrolet Suburban share design cues from the recently-redesigned Chevrolet Silverado pickup, including boomerang LED signature lights and large prominent grilles with horizontal bars behind Chevy's bowtie emblem.

The redesigned SUVs, according to officials, feature redesigned interiors with far greater interior space than the current models, including 66% more cargo room behind the third row for Tahoe, and 19% more cargo space behind the first row for Suburban.

The vehicles are expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships next year in more trims than the current models. Pricing was not announced. Starting pricing of current Tahoe models range from about $50,000 to $69,500. Suburban pricing currently starts between roughly $53,000 and $72,500.