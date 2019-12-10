Jack Nicklaus' gold Rolex watch sells for $1 million at auction

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus's gold Rolex sold at auction Tuesday evening for $1 million.

The Golden Bear's Rolex, which he wore for over 50 years and during 12 of his majors, sold Tuesday night at an auction held by Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo. The watch attained mythical status in the golfing and watch world. It adorned Nicklaus' wrist as he hoisted trophies, appearing in countless photos. It is widely considered one of the three most important watches ever in sports.

Rolex gave Nicklaus the 8-karat-gold Rolex 1803 Day-Date as a gift in 1967. While sports stars and celebrities often sell watches at auction, it's rare for a watch to be worn for so long – and during the biggest moments of such a storied career. Gold Day-Dates from the same time period, in a similar condition, would typically sell for $10,000 to $12,000.