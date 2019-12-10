McDonald's names new international president after executive shake-up

The logo of McDonald's (MCD) is seen in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

McDonald's announced Tuesday that Ian Borden is burger chain's new president of international markets.

Borden, who has been with the company for 25 years, previously was president of the international developmental licensed markets division. Before that, he worked in operational leadership roles in international markets, including chief financial officer of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa segment.

In his new role, he will oversee not only McDonald's international licensed markets, but also its international wholly owned markets, which includes top markets like Australia and France.

"Ian has a proven record of focusing on the customer to deliver profitable business growth while strengthening collaboration with our global franchisee community," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement.

Borden's ascension to the position follows a shake-up across the company's executive ranks after Steve Easterbrook was ousted as CEO for having a consensual relationship with an employee. Kempczinski, the then-president of McDonald's USA, was named chief executive. Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's International, was appointed head of the chain's U.S. division.