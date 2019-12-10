Fed decision, Lululemon earnings, inflation gauge: 3 things to watch for Wednesday

Yoga class at the Lululemon Yoga tent at In goop Health Vancouver at Stanley Park on October 27, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada.

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee concludes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and after will announce its decision on interest rates. Markets widely expect the central bank to hold interest rates steady at the conclusion of the meeting after cutting rates for three straight times this year. A CNBC survey released Tuesday said it expects Federal Reserve policymakers will go into hibernation for as much as six months, keeping rates unchanged until at least the summer.

Friday's blowout jobs report makes it less likely the central bank will move to cut interest rates as the Fed's dual mandate when assessing monetary policy is maximizing employment and stabilizing prices.

"The risks to the outlook for economic growth and inflation are still tilted to the downside, and the door to future rate cuts remains open," Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial market economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in response to the survey.

Investors will still be watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for commentary on economic growth, the trade war and the repo market cash crunch.