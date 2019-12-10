Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AutoZone, HD Supply, Stitch Fix, Chewy & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

AutoZone (AZO) – The auto parts retailer earned $14.30 per share for its first quarter, better than the $13.74 per share consensus estimate. Revenue beat forecasts as well, and comparable-store sales rose 3.4% versus the 2.5% rise expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

HD Supply (HDS) – The industrial distributor beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.01 per share. Revenue came in slightly above estimates as well. The consensus-beating performance came despite what the company calls a "challenging" environment.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) – Stitch Fix reported a breakeven quarter, compared to estimates of a 6 cents per share loss. The online clothing styling service reported better-than-expected revenue.

Chewy (CHWY) – Chewy lost 20 cents per share for its third quarter, 4 cents a share wider than analysts had been anticipating. The online pet products seller reported better-than-expected revenue, however, and raised its full-year sales guidance.

Toll Brothers (TOL) – Toll Brothers beat estimates by 11 cents a share, with fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.41 per share. The luxury home builder's revenue beating estimates as well, and the company is forecasting current-quarter home deliveries above consensus.

Agilent (A) – Pershing Square Capital took a new position in the testing equipment maker, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The stake is currently worth about $246 million.

Netflix (NFLX) – Needham downgraded the video streaming service's stock to "underperform" from "hold," based on anticipated subscriber losses amid increasing competition in the streaming market.

Sanofi (SNY) – Sanofi announced plans to stop investing in diabetes research. The French drugmaker is trying to focus on specialized disease categories such as cancer.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) – NortonLifeLock is drawing takeover interest from a number of companies, including cybersecurity software rival McAfee. That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which also said there is no guarantee a deal will be struck and that none is likely before the first quarter of 2020.

Comcast (CMCSA) – Comcast plans to spend $2 billion on content and marketing for its Peacock streaming service, according to Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh. The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent will debut the Peacock service in April.

PG&E (PCG) – PG&E plans to take a $4.9 billion charge against current-quarter earnings, in connection with the $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims. That would bring the total fire-related charges for the utility to $25 billion.

Lululemon (LULU) – Lululemon Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden will leave the apparel maker in January to become Chief Executive Officer at privately owned luggage company Away.

MongoDB (MDB) – MongoDB reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 26 cents per share, 2 cents a share smaller than Wall Street had anticipated. The database platform company's revenue also come in above estimates, and it provided a better-than-expected outlook.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) – Casey's beat estimates by 6 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share. The convenience store operator's revenue was below consensus and it lowered its full-year outlook.

Vail Resorts (MTN) – The resort operator lost $2.64 per share for its fiscal first quarter, smaller than the $2.90 per share loss that analysts were anticipating. Revenue beat Wall Street forecasts, and the company said season pass sales were up 17% from a year ago in terms of dollar value and 22% by the number of passes sold.