Treasury yields move lower as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning ahead of a meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
At 1:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.8156%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2482%.
The Fed is starting a two-day meeting Tuesday with the bank expected to keep interest rates unchanged.
Meanwhile, traders are keeping an eye on U.S.-China trade developments ahead of a tariff deadline. The U.S. could impose new duties on Chinese goods by Sunday, provided there's no breakthrough in their current talks.
Elsewhere, NBC News reported, citing multiple sources, that the Democrats plan to announce two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
On the data front, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) survey for November will be released at 6 a.m. ET. Revised figures for third-quarter productivity and third-quarter unit labor costs will follow slightly later in the session.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $24 billion in 10-year notes.