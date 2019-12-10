Treasury yields move lower as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning ahead of a meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 1:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.8156%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2482%.

The Fed is starting a two-day meeting Tuesday with the bank expected to keep interest rates unchanged.