Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says all 30 MLB teams will expand protective netting in 2020 season

All 30 Major League Baseball teams will expand the protective netting in stadiums starting with the 2020 season, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told CNBC in an interview Wednesday.

The change comes after a 2-year-old girl who was hit by a foul ball at Minute Maid park in Houston was hospitalized in May. She suffered a fractured skull, seizure, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema, doctors said at the time. Another 2-year-old girl was struck in the face by a 105-mph line drive at Yankees Stadium in 2017.

Manfred said earlier this year the league wouldn't likely make changes to the protective netting during the 2019 season. Those changes are, however, coming next year, he said at the MLB's winter meetings in San Diego.

