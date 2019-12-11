'Bond King' Gundlach says a recession is 'very unlikely' in 2020

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

DoubleLine Capital CEO and Wall Street "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach is not worried about a possible recession in 2020 even though he doesn't think China and the U.S. will get a trade deal done before the election.

"We've never had a recession without negative leading indicators," Gundlach told CNBC's Scott Wapner on Wednesday. "Leading indicators are low right now … but numbers that are rolling off from the December-January period are quite low. So our forecast is that those are going to improve, which makes it very unlikely that we'll have a recession in the next six-to-12 months."

Gundlach noted the consumer's perception of current conditions would have to drastically deteriorate while weekly jobless claims spike up. Consumer sentiment has tapered off in recent months but remains at relatively high levels. Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, fell to a seven-month low in the week that ended Nov. 30.