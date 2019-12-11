Boris Johnson is on track to win a modest majority, YouGov poll finds

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) waves as he leaves the Conservative Party headquarters in London on November 4, 2019. - British MPs will select the new speaker of the House of Commons, once an unremarkable event but one now charged with significance following the previous occupant's role in Brexit. Britain goes to the polls on December 12 to vote in a pre-Christmas general election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority of 28 in parliament at Thursday's election, according to a closely watched model from pollsters YouGov, down sharply from a forecast of 68 last month.

Johnson's Conservative Party could win 339 seats out of 650, up from 317 in the 2017 general election but fewer than the 359 predicted the last time YouGov ran the model ran on Nov. 27, according to results published by The Times on Tuesday.

The opposition Labour Party looks on track to secure 231 seats, down from 262 in 2017, but a better showing than the 211 they had been on course for, The Times said.

YouGov said the uncertainty around the model was such that it was possible no party would win an overall majority.

"Based on the model we cannot rule out a hung parliament," Anthony Wells, YouGov's director of political research, said.