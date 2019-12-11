Brex, the start-up that lends to other start-ups, taps $200 million line from Credit Suisse

Credit card start-up Brex is getting its own new line of credit.

The San Francisco-based company, last valued at $2.6 billion, secured $200 million in debt from Credit Suisse to grow its business of issuing corporate cards to fellow start-ups, according to chief financial officer Michael Tannenbaum. Having a bigger line of credit could be key for two-year old Brex as it seeks to compete with the likes of American Express.

"We've probably raised more equity than we needed because we compete with financial institutions," Tannenbaum said in a phone interview. "You're trusting Brex to offer financial services — the stronger the balance sheet is, the better Brex is as a partner and as a service provider."

Brex was co-founded by 24-year-old Henrique Dubugras and 23-year-old Pedro Franceschi. Even by the standards of Silicon Valley, the rise of Brex has been meteoric: It reached unicorn status last year just months after publicly launching its first product, then doubled in value this June. The company lends to tens of thousands of start-ups, riskier businesses that could fail in droves if a recession strikes or venture capital funding dries up.

Since Brex isn't a bank like some of its competitors, it has to rely on outside sources of funding — either banks like Credit Suisse or alternate sources like family offices — to make loans.

This is Brex's second line of credit following a $100 million line from Barclays in April. The company has also raised $315 million in equity from PayPal alumni Peter Thiel and Max Levchin, as well as venture capital giant Kleiner Perkins.

Brex started with credit cards last year, but expanded into bank-like products in October with the launch of a high-interest cash management product.