Chevron CEO defends expected $10 billion write down, saying good performance 'isn't good enough'

Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth defended the energy giant's expected fourth-quarter write-down of up to $11 billion of assets, saying that while "business is good," it could be better.

"Good isn't good enough," Wirth said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Chevron said on Tuesday it plans to write down the value of its assets by $10 billion to $11 billion in the current quarter, relating to a deepwater Gulf of Mexico project and shale gas in Appalachia. The nation's second-largest oil company is also considering selling some natural gas projects and may sell shale gas properties.

"We regularly take a look at long-term outlook for commodity markets," Wirth said. "As we do that, we also look at assets and which will deliver the highest returns on investment for our shareholders."

California-based Chevron has said it plans to hold its 2020 spending program at $20 billion, joining other energy firms in restraining spending after the collapse in oil prices earlier this decade.

Last month, Chevron, which has been a strong-performer among the oil majors, reported a 36% drop in third-quarter profit, hit by lower oil and gas prices and refining margins. It also warned higher costs would affect fourth-quarter results.

— Reuters contributed to this report.