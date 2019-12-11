Gerrit Cole agrees to historic $324 million deal with Yankees, reports say

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Washington Nationals in Game Five of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC.

SAN DIEGO – The New York Yankees have won the Gerrit Cole sweepstakes, according to multiple reports.

When super-agent Scott Boras held his media session on Tuesday at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, the free-agent pitcher was the main topic of discussion, and now he will be the highest paid pitcher in the history of baseball.

Various outlets, including ESPN and

, report the Yankees and Cole have agreed on a nine-year deal valued at roughly $324 million. The deal comes a day after the Washington Nationals announced another Boras-negotiated contract for 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg — a seven-year deal valued at $245 million.

Cole's reported deal will make his contract the largest signed by a pitcher and at $36 million, the highest Annual Average Value in the MLB, according to Spotrac. Until the reported deal, Strasburg's contract was the largest signed by a pitcher with an AAV of $35 million, according to Spotrac. Cole's AAV passes Strasburg, and Astros right-hander Zack Greinke (roughly $34.1 million per season).

Rounding out the remaining pitchers with an AAV of $30 million or more is Astros pitcher Justin Verlander ($33 million), Boston Red Sox lefty David Price ($31 million), Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw ($31 million), and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer ($30 million).

Cole spent last season with the American League champions Houston Astros, leading the league with 326 strikeouts and compiling a 20-5 record with a 2.50 ERA. He also finished second on the team with 212.1 innings pitched.

Once official, Cole's contract will be the fourth largest deal in MLB history behind Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton ($325 million), Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper ($330 million), and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($426.5 million).

Padres third baseman Manny Machado is the only other player with a contract valued at $300 million or more.