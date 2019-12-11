How a delayed trickle effect from the WeWork blow-up could end up hitting the S&P 500

People walk out of the co-working space WeWork in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York.

Problems in the IPO market have the potential to ripple through and slam the S&P 500, and the failed WeWork offering could be a warning, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch equity analysts.

That's because private equity, heavily invested in start-ups, have become a much bigger piece of the investment portfolios of asset allocators, like pension funds. If private equity runs into trouble, pension funds would struggle to unload holdings and could instead sell the easiest assets to dispose of — including the S&P 500.

"Faint cracks are showing in the IPO market vis a vis WeWork's recent aborted IPO. We are concerned that if private equity assets are marked down, pension funds may be forced sellers of the most liquid assets, which primarily reside in passive exposure to the S&P 500," the BofA analysts wrote in a note.

WeWork was to have been one of the most high profile IPOs of the year, but within a month of its August filing, its initial public offering was shelved, its CEO was ousted, and its valuation collapsed from near $50 billion. It's been since taken over by its largest investor, SoftBank.