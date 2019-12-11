If you win the $340 million Mega Millions jackpot, be prepared for a sizable tax bill

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed higher yet again. With no one hitting all six numbers on Tuesday, the top prize is an estimated $340 million for Friday night's drawing. And while the odds are stacked against hitting the jackpot — your chance is 1 in about 302 million — at some point, someone will get really, really lucky. Of course, the advertised amount isn't what the winner would end up with — far from it, actually.

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket on October 19, 2018 in New York City. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently up to $970 million. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Whether you take the prize as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate, reduced lump sum, 24% is withheld for federal taxes. However, the top marginal tax rate of 37% would mean owing a lot more. "There is still a sizable tax bill coming, for sure," said April Walker, lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of CPAs. "Winners have to plan for any additional amount that will be due next April to the IRS and the state," she said.