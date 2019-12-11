Joe Biden acknowledges 'pain' caused by Obama deportations as he unveils immigration plan

Joe Biden unveiled a plan Wednesday to reform the U.S. immigration system and reverse President Donald Trump's policies as Democratic White House hopefuls pressure the president over some of his most criticized tactics.

In introducing the broad proposal, the 2020 presidential candidate's campaign also acknowledged the backlash he has faced over the deportation practices of the Obama White House when he served as vice president.

His campaign wrote that "Joe Biden understands the pain felt by every family across the U.S. that has had a loved one removed from the country, including under the Obama-Biden Administration, and he believes we must do better to uphold our laws humanely and preserve the dignity of immigrant families, refugees, and asylum-seekers."

Biden wants to stop the Trump administration's separation of migrant children from parents, end extended detention and reverse restrictions on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, according to his campaign. At the same time, Biden wants to create a pathway to citizenship for about 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., expand access to work visas in areas of economic need and boost the annual U.S. refugee admissions cap to 125,000 from the current 18,000, among other provisions in the plan.

Biden also aims to invest $4 billion in Central America to stem violence, spur economic development and target corruption in order to slow a wave of migration to the U.S.

"Trump has waged an unrelenting assault on our values and our history as a nation of immigrants," the Biden campaign wrote in its plan. "It's wrong, and it stops when Joe Biden is elected president."

Trump entered the White House in 2017 promising to crack down on illegal immigration, portraying many migrants as violent or likely to take jobs from American citizens. A few of his administration's measures to deter immigration, most notably family separation, have sparked furor and charges of cruelty from Democrats and some Republicans.