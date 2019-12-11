Lululemon earnings beat estimates, but shares fall on weaker-than-expected outlook

Lululemon on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates, as more shoppers around the world picked up its yoga pants and sports bras. And its men's business continued to grow.

But its shares fell as much as 6% in after-hours trading on the news, as Lululemon's fourth-quarter outlook came in slightly below Wall Street expectations.

Lululemon now expects to earn between $2.10 and $2.13 per share during the holiday quarter, while analysts have been calling for earnings of $2.13 a share.

Here's how the company did during the period ended Nov. 3 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on Refinitiv data:

Earnings per share: 96 cents, adjusted, vs. 93 cents expected

Revenue: $916 million vs. $899.7 million expected

Same-store sales: up 17% vs. growth of 14.4% expected

The retailer said it reported double-digit growth in both its women's and men's businesses during the quarter, with men's total revenue growing 38%.

Lululemon earlier this week announced its Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden would be leaving, effective Jan. 10. He is transitioning to become the CEO at privately held luggage company Away.

Lululemon shares have skyrocketed more than 90% this year, making it one of the best-performing retailers on Wall Street. The stock before market close on Wednesday hit a fresh all-time, intraday high of $235.50. Lululemon has a market cap of about $30.4 billion.

