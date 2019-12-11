Paid parental leave may be coming to more than 2 million Americans

More than 2 million Americans could soon have access to mandatory paid parental leave.

Senior congressional members have reached a bipartisan deal that would provide federal workers with 12 weeks of guaranteed paid time off for parents following the birth, adoption or fostering of a child.

The proposed policy, which would apply to the 2.1 million civilian workers employed by the federal government, is part of a broader $738 billion legislative package on defense spending for the government's upcoming fiscal year.

The bipartisan agreement comes at a time when the U.S. lags behind most of the world in providing paid leave to workers. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a congressional hearing Tuesday that the U.S. is one of just two countries in the world without any sort of mandatory paid leave, the other being Papua New Guinea.

"The U.S. is dead last in the world in terms of not providing any sort of paid leave," said Wendy Chun-Hoon, co-director of Family Values @ Work, a group that advocates for paid family leave.

The legislation would be the first update to federal family leave policy in a generation, since the Family and Medical Leave Act was enacted in 1993. That law provided employees with up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off for personal illness and care of a newborn child or sick family member. However, it only covers roughly 60% of the workforce due to exemptions for firms with fewer than 50 employees. In addition, eight states and the District of Columbia have enacted paid family and medical leave policies.

Proponents of paid leave say the proposed legislation would represent a step forward for the country, especially since the federal government is the largest employer in the U.S.