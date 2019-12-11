Treasury yields tick higher ahead of Fed rate decision

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, as investors await updates from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

At 02:20 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8312%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2546%.

Market focus remains largely attuned to global trade developments, amid conflicting signals about whether the U.S. will impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods from Sunday.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal conference on Tuesday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said tariffs on another $156 billion in Chinese goods were "still on the table."

His comments came after multiple media reports suggested the White House was considering holding off on extra levies this weekend.

The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.