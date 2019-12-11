Analysts are getting a lot more bullish on Apple, with one seeing the stock topping $300 next year

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple laughs while Lana Del Rey (with iPad) takes a photo during a launch event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 30, 2018 in New York City.

Bank of America and Evercore ISI both raised their price targets on Apple shares on Wednesday, with the former expecting strong demand for 5G iPhones beginning next year while the latter firm sees solid holiday demand for Apple's wearables.

Apple shares rose 0.3% in premarket trading from its previous close of $268.48.

Bank of America raised its price target to $290 a share from $270 a share, representing an 8% Apple stock increase from current levels. Evercore raised its price target to $305 a share from $275 a share, a nearly 14% climb from Apple's current price.