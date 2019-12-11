Watch Blue Origin launch and land New Shepard rocket on third space tourism test flight this year

[This webcast is slated to begin at 12:15 p.m. EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above.]

Blue Origin, the space venture of Jeff Bezos, is set to attempt the third launch and landing this year of its New Shepard rocket on Thursday, as the company takes another step toward flying to the edge of space with people.

Lifting off from Blue Origin's facility in West Texas, this mission will not fly crew but will feature a number of commercial payloads, such as microgravity experiments and research. This is the company's 12th New Shepard mission, as well as the sixth for this specific booster, breaking the company's previous record of five flights with one booster.

The company say the booster has had "minimal refurbishment between flights." New Shepard's booster last flew on a mission on May 2, which had 38 payloads on board.

This mission's commercial payloads include two winning projects from the musical group OK Go's "Art in Space" contest, a Columbia University study of microgravity's impact on on cell biology – advised by professor Mike Massimino, a NASA astronaut who flew on the Space Shuttles – and OSCAR, a recycling technology experiment from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.