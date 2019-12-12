Asia stocks set to trade higher as Fed signals no rate hikes in 2020

Stocks in Asia are set to edge higher at the open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled overnight that it would not raise interest rates in 2020.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,445 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,391.86.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia declined in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 0.1%.

Investor reaction to comments from the Fed will be watched. The U.S. central bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, a decision that was largely anticipated — capping a year where the Fed cut its benchmark rate three times. The central bank also indicated it does not expect any policy changes through at least 2020.