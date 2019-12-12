Asia stocks set to trade higher as Fed signals no rate hikes in 2020

Stocks in Asia are set to edge higher at the open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled overnight that it would not raise interest rates in 2020.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,445 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,391.86.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia declined in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 0.1%.
Investor reaction to comments from the Fed will be watched. The U.S. central bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, a decision that was largely anticipated — capping a year where the Fed cut its benchmark rate three times. The central bank also indicated it does not expect any policy changes through at least 2020.
Stocks stateside closed fractionally higher overnight following the Fed's decision on interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.58 points to 27,911.30. The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 3,141.63 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% to 8,654.05.
Meanwhile, developments on U.S.-China trade will continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday, when additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. are set to kick in.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.128 after touching highs above 97.5 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.53 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 108.6 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.6869 after rising from levels below $0.681 in the previous session.