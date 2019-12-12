Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: General Electric, Home Depot, Starbucks & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
UBS upgraded the company in transferred coverage to a new analyst and said the stock was at an "inflection point."
"We assume coverage of GE with a Buy rating as we believe the stock is at a positive inflection point into 2020, driven by 1) successful de-levering , 2) strong EPS growth of ~12%/29% in 2020/21E and 3) a tripling of ind. FCF to ~$2.3B in '20e led by Aviation & Healthcare. Power, Renewables and Corporate FCF drags should decline by ~$2B y/y with Gas Power becoming a cash contributor."
Credit Suisse said the stock offers an "attractive" risk/reward.
"While we are early, we believe HD offers an attractive risk/reward now after its recent pullback (-11% since Q3 results), and yesterday's guidance reset, with optionality on improving external and internal drivers in FY20. Beyond that, we firmly believe in this team, and the initiatives aimed to expand its reach to new customer segments and categories, while leveraging its stores, building a differentiated omnichannel and digital experience, and creating the fastest delivery network that will widen its moat over time. Initial reads from these efforts seem positive."
