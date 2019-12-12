Skip Navigation
Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: General Electric, Home Depot, Starbucks & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • UBS upgraded General Electric to buy from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Home Depot to outperform from market perform.
  • J.P. Morgan upgraded Starbucks to overweight from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank resumed coverage of General Mills as buy.
  • Deutsche Bank resumed coverage of Kellogg as buy.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated Hewlett Packard Enterprise as buy.
  • UBS upgraded FedEx to neutral from sell.
  • UBS downgraded 3M to sell from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank opened a catalyst call buy idea on Halliburton.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger to outperform from in line.
  • Argus initiated Peloton as buy.
  • Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Bloomin' Brands and Brinker as buy.
Kevin Johnson, CEO, Starbucks
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

UBS upgraded General Electric to 'buy' from 'neutral'

UBS upgraded the company in transferred coverage to a new analyst and said the stock was at an "inflection point."

"We assume coverage of GE with a Buy rating as we believe the stock is at a positive inflection point into 2020, driven by 1) successful de-levering , 2) strong EPS growth of ~12%/29% in 2020/21E and 3) a tripling of ind. FCF to ~$2.3B in '20e led by Aviation & Healthcare. Power, Renewables and Corporate FCF drags should decline by ~$2B y/y with Gas Power becoming a cash contributor."

Read more about this call here.

Credit Suisse upgraded Home Depot to 'outperform' from 'market perform'

Credit Suisse said the stock offers an "attractive" risk/reward.

"While we are early, we believe HD offers an attractive risk/reward now after its recent pullback (-11% since Q3 results), and yesterday's guidance reset, with optionality on improving external and internal drivers in FY20. Beyond that, we firmly believe in this team, and the initiatives aimed to expand its reach to new customer segments and categories, while leveraging its stores, building a differentiated omnichannel and digital experience, and creating the fastest delivery network that will widen its moat over time. Initial reads from these efforts seem positive."

Read more about this call here.