Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: General Electric, Home Depot, Starbucks & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

UBS upgraded the company in transferred coverage to a new analyst and said the stock was at an "inflection point."

"We assume coverage of GE with a Buy rating as we believe the stock is at a positive inflection point into 2020, driven by 1) successful de-levering , 2) strong EPS growth of ~12%/29% in 2020/21E and 3) a tripling of ind. FCF to ~$2.3B in '20e led by Aviation & Healthcare. Power, Renewables and Corporate FCF drags should decline by ~$2B y/y with Gas Power becoming a cash contributor."

