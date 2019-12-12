Cramer's lightning round: Let Alteryx come down further

Occidental Petroleum: "I think it may not be sustainable … I'm not going to bless that idea."
RingCentral: "We think RingCentral is the gold standard in that business, but it's so highly valued. You have to understand you buy that one only on the" dip.
Alteryx: "I think we've got to wait for it to come down further."
Canada Goose: "No, because November was actually warmer than it should be. We heard that from a lot of different companies."
