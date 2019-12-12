Skip Navigation
Cramer's lightning round: Let Alteryx come down further

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Occidental Petroleum: "I think it may not be sustainable … I'm not going to bless that idea."

RingCentral: "We think RingCentral is the gold standard in that business, but it's so highly valued. You have to understand you buy that one only on the" dip.

Alteryx: "I think we've got to wait for it to come down further."

Canada Goose: "No, because November was actually warmer than it should be. We heard that from a lot of different companies."

VIDEO3:0803:08
Cramer's lightning round: Let Alteryx come down further
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

