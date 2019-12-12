Express Scripts throws a lifeline to digital health start-ups

Tim Wentworth, President of Express Scripts and Cigna Services, speaking at the CNBC Healthy Returns conference in New York on May 21, 2019.

Digital health companies are getting funded in droves, but many are struggling to get traction.

So Cigna's Express Scripts, one of the biggest pharmacy benefits managers, is throwing them a much-needed lifeline. It is vetting companies offering cutting-edge treatments for certain conditions, such as diabetes management or respiratory health, then putting them into a "formulary" of recommendations for health insurance plans and doctors.

Right now, Express Scripts and other PBMs like CVS Caremark essentially decide which medications should be covered by health plans. They weigh factors like efficacy and cost, and place medications into tiers that are differentiated by the amount of cost-sharing or copayments required from patients. Doctors typically use this information to help figure out which medication to prescribe and will often try to start with lower-tier therapies.

By categorizing digital therapies into medication-like tiers, PBMs can make the case that payers are protected from higher costs while providing better access to the new treatments.

The move will also help the struggling digital health sector. In 2018 alone, venture investors poured $8.1 billion into digital health companies that aim to bring novel technology to the $3.5 trillion medical sector. However, start-ups in the space have seen relatively few exit events like IPOs or acquisitions. That has prompted some entrepreneurs to make the case that digital health has been one of the most disappointing bets of the past few decades.

Express Scripts' chief experience officer Mark Bini thinks his company can make a material impact by offering "confidence" and "peace of mind" to health planning customers on the fence about digital health. "This could be the pathway that sets the stage for broad adoption," he said.

CVS is also planning a similar program, although it hasn't unveiled many details beyond its first "available vendor," a sleep tech company called Sleepio.