No money? No problem. Five strategies from a millennial millionaire will get you to that first $10,000

Investor and author Grant Sabatier says building a relationship with your money is the key to having more of it.

If anyone knows how to get to $10,000 with sure, definite steps, it's Grant Sabatier of online personal finance community Millennial Money. Just about 10 years ago, a then 20-something Sabatier was broke, and the future looked bleak.

Today, Sabatier, who turns 35 this month, is worth more than $1 million and has just published his first book, "Financial Freedom."

Money is only stressful if you don't build a relationship with it, Sabatier says. To do that, he recommends looking at your net worth every day. It will be stressful for a while, he admits.

"Then, at some point, maybe the 30th or 40th day, you log into your account, you are used to it," he said. "It becomes less stressful and you don't fear it as much."

You can absolutely get to $10,000 without a side hustle. "It would depend on salary," Sabatier said. It all comes down to spending habits and aggressively funneling money into investments.

Cutting costs doesn't have to go on forever. "Just make a couple of these changes for the next six months to get to $10,000," Sabatier said. "Then see how you feel.

"When you get to the $10,000 level stop and look around," he added. "Take the time to reflect and see if one tradeoff was worth it or not."