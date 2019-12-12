'Outrage' over Harvey Weinstein sex abuse settlement offer: Too little money for victims, too much for attorneys and Harvey

Harvey Weinstein leaves Manhattan Criminal Court, using a walker, following a hearing on December 11, 2019 in New York. Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images

Lawyers for several women who claim fallen film producer Harvey Weinstein sexually abused them on Thursday harshly criticized a proposed settlement of legal claims against The Weinstein Companies — saying the deal offers far too little money to victims, far too much cash to Weinstein's attorneys and possibly could financially benefit Weinstein himself. "I think it's an outrage," said lawyer Thomas Giuffra of the proposed deal, which calls for a pool of $25 million to be set aside for Weinstein victims by insurers of the company that he ran with his brother Bob Weinstein. "It's a lousy number, it's way too low," said Giuffra, who called the overall design of the settlement "crazy." The lawyer represents producer Alexandra Canosa, who has said Weinstein raped and sexually abused her. Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for three Weinstein accusers said, "This is the worst settlement I've seen in my entire career." "It's a complete disaster," Wigdor added. "It leaves very little to the victims."

Wigdor represents actress Wedil David, who is opposing the deal. His other clients include a woman who was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse, who has a claim against Weinstein and the Disney company, and a woman who will testify against Weinstein in his criminal case. Both Wigdor and Giuffra, who practice in New York, said they will oppose approval of the proposed settlement — which would set aside an additional $12 million to pay toward the legal costs of Harvey and Bob Weinstein, as well as of such costs for directors of their company. The lawyers noted that if there is money left over from the victims' settlement pool, it would go to business creditors of the company, as well as toward the directors' and Weinsteins' legal defense costs, leaving the brothers better off financially than they otherwise would be. Complicating the situation is the fact that lawyers for other women who have claims against Weinstein are in favor of the proposed deal, saying it is the best result possible in light of several factors, if not the ideal outcome. More than 30 women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse, and additional claims by other women are considered likely. While some of the women are guaranteed $500,000 each, the other victims, both current and those with future claims, do not know how much they could get under the deal.