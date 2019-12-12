Oracle stock drops as revenue falls short

Oracle Chairman and Chief Technolgoy Officer Larry Ellison delivers a keynote address during the Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco on October 22, 2018.

Oracle shares moved 3% lower in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: Excluding certain items, 90 cents per share, vs. 88 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Excluding certain items, 90 cents per share, vs. 88 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $9.61 billion, vs. $9.65 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue grew about 0.5% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of Oracle's 2020 fiscal year, which ended on November 30, according to a statement.

Revenue from Oracle's largest business segment, Cloud Services and License Support, came in at $6.81 billion, up 3% year over year and slightly less than the $6.82 billion consensus estimate among analysts polled by FactSet.

The Cloud License and On-Premise License business segment contributed $1.13 billion in revenue, 7% lower and below the $1.17 billion FactSet consensus estimate.

Hardware revenue, at $871 million, declined 2% but was ahead of the $846.5 million estimate. Services revenue was down 1% at $806 million, which is about what analysts had expected.

In the quarter Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd died. He was 62. Also in the quarter Oracle announced the availability of Autonomous Linux for easier management and the acquisition of customer-loyalty company CrowdTwist.

For the fiscal third quarter, analysts polled by Refinitiv expect 97 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items.

"After weaker 1Q results (+1.6% in constant currency), the company needs to pick up the pace for the remainder of the year," Wedbush analysts Steve Koenig and Ahmad Khalil wrote in a note distributed to clients on Tuesday. The analysts have a neutral rating on Oracle stock, saying that they're waiting for signs of improvement in the company's core database business.

Oracle shares have risen about 25% since the beginning of 2019.

Executives will discuss the results on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Mark Hurd, co-CEO of Oracle, dies at 62