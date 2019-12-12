Oracle stock drops as revenue falls short

Oracle shares moved 3% lower in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates.
Here's how the company did:
Revenue grew about 0.5% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of Oracle's 2020 fiscal year, which ended on November 30, according to a statement.
Revenue from Oracle's largest business segment, Cloud Services and License Support, came in at $6.81 billion, up 3% year over year and slightly less than the $6.82 billion consensus estimate among analysts polled by FactSet.
The Cloud License and On-Premise License business segment contributed $1.13 billion in revenue, 7% lower and below the $1.17 billion FactSet consensus estimate.
Hardware revenue, at $871 million, declined 2% but was ahead of the $846.5 million estimate. Services revenue was down 1% at $806 million, which is about what analysts had expected.
In the quarter Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd died. He was 62. Also in the quarter Oracle announced the availability of Autonomous Linux for easier management and the acquisition of customer-loyalty company CrowdTwist.
For the fiscal third quarter, analysts polled by Refinitiv expect 97 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items.
"After weaker 1Q results (+1.6% in constant currency), the company needs to pick up the pace for the remainder of the year," Wedbush analysts Steve Koenig and Ahmad Khalil wrote in a note distributed to clients on Tuesday. The analysts have a neutral rating on Oracle stock, saying that they're waiting for signs of improvement in the company's core database business.
Oracle shares have risen about 25% since the beginning of 2019.
Executives will discuss the results on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.