Saudi Aramco hits $2 trillion market cap on second day of trading

Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, rings the bell during the official ceremony marking the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 11, 2019.

Shares of Saudi Aramco surged to 38.7 riyals apiece ($10.32) in their second day of public trading, pushing the kingdom's record IPO to a gargantuan $2 trillion valuation and hitting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's long-held target for the company.

The figure, nearly $1 trillion higher than the world's next-largest public companies Microsoft and Apple, was long ridiculed and regarded with disbelief by most in the financial community.

Riyadh on Wednesday made history by listing 1.5% of its state-run oil giant on its local stock exchange, the Saudi Tadawul, in what was the largest IPO on record. Shares went limit up, rising 10% in price as trading started, giving the company a valuation of $1.88 trillion.