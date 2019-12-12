Saudi Aramco hits $2 trillion market cap on second day of trading

Shares of Saudi Aramco surged to 38.7 riyals apiece ($10.32) in their second day of public trading, pushing the kingdom's record IPO to a gargantuan $2 trillion valuation and hitting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's long-held target for the company.
The figure, nearly $1 trillion higher than the world's next-largest public companies Microsoft and Apple, was long ridiculed and regarded with disbelief by most in the financial community.
Riyadh on Wednesday made history by listing 1.5% of its state-run oil giant on its local stock exchange, the Saudi Tadawul, in what was the largest IPO on record. Shares went limit up, rising 10% in price as trading started, giving the company a valuation of $1.88 trillion.