Sterling surges as Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is projected to win UK election

The U.K. general election will be held on Thursday, December 12th, 2019. Ken Jack | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.K. pound jumped more than 2% after an exit poll projected an 86-seat majority for the Conservative Party in the U.K. general election. Shortly after 10 p.m. London time, a survey of thousands people who had just left the voting booth, indicated that the Conservatives are on course to gain around 50 seats, ensuring a healthy majority. In reaction the pound rose to $1.3451, more than 2% higher than before the poll was announced. The pound has touched its highest level against US dollar since June 2018. Sterling also jumped against the euro, up 1.4% to 83.265 pence. The exit poll by Ipsos Mori is commissioned by Sky News, the BBC and ITV and is generally considered more accurate than polls leading up to election day.

The Conservative Party are tipped to gain around 50 seats in the election while Labour would lose 71 seats from its performance in 2017. In Scotland, the Scottish National Party is forecast to win as many as 55 seats, tightening its grip north of the border. That result, if accurate, would free the path for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push through his Brexit plan. Sterling had shed value during the day and at one point had lost three quarters of a percent against the U.S. dollar before recovering ground in the hours leading up to the exit poll.

Largely priced in