Sterling surges as Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is projected to win UK election

The U.K. pound jumped more than 2% after an exit poll projected an 86-seat majority for the Conservative Party in the U.K. general election.
Shortly after 10 p.m. London time, a survey of thousands people who had just left the voting booth, indicated that the Conservatives are on course to gain around 50 seats, ensuring a healthy majority.
In reaction the pound rose to $1.3451, more than 2% higher than before the poll was announced. The pound has touched its highest level against US dollar since June 2018. Sterling also jumped against the euro, up 1.4% to 83.265 pence.
The exit poll by Ipsos Mori is commissioned by Sky News, the BBC and ITV and is generally considered more accurate than polls leading up to election day.
The Conservative Party are tipped to gain around 50 seats in the election while Labour would lose 71 seats from its performance in 2017. In Scotland, the Scottish National Party is forecast to win as many as 55 seats, tightening its grip north of the border.
That result, if accurate, would free the path for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push through his Brexit plan.
Sterling had shed value during the day and at one point had lost three quarters of a percent against the U.S. dollar before recovering ground in the hours leading up to the exit poll.
Markets had largely priced in a majority for Johnson's Conservative Party, with speculative sterling shorts significantly reduced in recent months.
Having fallen below $1.20 in early September after Johnson lost his working majority in Parliament, the pound had recovered around 10% of its value to trade above $1.32 as voters headed to the polls on Thursday, with a final YouGov poll suggesting a 28-seat majority for the ruling party.
The recovery began when Johnson agreed a new Brexit deal with the EU on October 17. Positive sterling moves ahead of the election suggested that markets were hoping for certainty in the event of a Conservative majority, which would mean Johnson could likely take the U.K. out of the bloc on that withdrawal agreement ahead of the January 31 deadline.
The pound has yet to fully recover from the historic plunge suffered after the U.K.'s landmark vote to leave the EU on June 23, 2016. Before results began to emerge that night, cable had risen as high as $1.50 as traders banked on a vote to remain.
By the time the result became clear, it was down at just above $1.32, around the same level reached on Thursday morning as voters headed to the polls three and a half years later.