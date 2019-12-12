Treasury yields tick higher after Fed holds interest rates steady

At 3:15 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8069%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2383%.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in a target range of 1.5%-1.75% on Wednesday, as many had expected, and indicated it would likely not make any policy changes through at least 2020.

The U.S. central bank's decision to keep borrowing costs unchanged was unanimous, following several dissents in recent meetings.