Watch Christine Lagarde speak at debut ECB press conference

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Christine Lagarde is speaking in Frankfurt, Germany, for her first press conference as president of the European Central Bank.

The former International Monetary Fund chief took the helm at the euro zone's top financial institution last month. She has committed to holding the ECB's first policy review in 16 years. Analysts say she will also likely need to mend divisions at the bank over its recent policy measures under former President Mario Draghi.

Global central banks have been easing mode this year, as the headwinds of U.S.-China trade tensions and signs of economic weakness grip businesses and investors. The ECB reinstated its quantitative easing program and cut interest rates on bank reserves to -0.5% earlier this year, much to the dismay of some policymakers at the bank.

Investors are likely to monitor Lagarde's presser for any signs as to the bank's outlook for the euro zone and forward guidance. Europe's economy has experienced sluggish growth this year, particularly on the back of a slowdown in Germany. Last month, data showed the country narrowly avoiding a technical recession in the third quarter.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.