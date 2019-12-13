Student loan forgiveness options are growing. Here's how to find them

As student debt poses more problems for people, states and the federal government are rolling out more solutions. There are now more than 100 student debt assistance programs across the country. For example: Certain nurses, doctors and social workers in Michigan could be eligible for up to $200,000 in student debt forgiveness, if they work in high-need areas. Meanwhile, the Army will wipe out thousands of dollars in student debt each year for soldiers in the National Guard. Even borrowers with private loans could be eligible for many of the state-run student loan assistance programs, said Will Sealy, co-founder and CEO of Summer, which helps people navigate their student loan repayment.

Meanwhile, student loan assistance, which started as a niche offering by a handful of companies, is finding its way into the mainstream menu of workplace benefits. Some of the other ideas are pretty creative: New Jersey, for example, considered establishing a lottery for borrowers burdened by student debt. The South Korean auto maker Hyundai announced recently that it will give $900 to people with student debt who buy or lease a car from them. (The offer is available only at dealerships in California and Phoenix, Arizona, right now.)

Keep in mind, however, that these endeavors aren't free. The funds are taxable, even money from an organization in return for volunteer work. "All money you receive for volunteering is considered income by the IRS," said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert. Here are some of the ways to get other people to pay off your debt.

1) Federal and state government programs

2) At your job

"We're certainly seeing more and more employers interested in offering student debt benefits to their employees," said Asha Srikantiah, head of Fidelity's student debt program. Companies that have offered employees help with their student loans include Aetna, Penguin Random House, Nvidia and Sotheby's. A spokesman for Fidelity said more than 75 companies — including U.S. defense contractor Raytheon and The Travelers Companies — are currently using its student debt employer contribution program. (Fidelity also offers a student debt benefit for its own employees.) Although the company you're interviewing with most likely won't offer the benefit, that shouldn't stop you from asking about it, said Katie Berliner, account executive at YouDecide, a benefits firm. "In the course of the interview, there comes a point where the interviewer says, 'Do you have any questions?'" Berliner said. "It would not be out of line to say: 'I want to get your perspective on whether you think this a valuable benefit.'"

3) Volunteering

Borrowers can enroll with Shared Harvest Fund, and get financial help in return for volunteering. Users create a profile and list the social causes they're interested in, such as gender equality or homelessness. You'll work on projects for nonprofits and businesses and receive a monthly stipend of $250 to $1,000.

4) Apps