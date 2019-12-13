Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, ViacomCBS, Etsy & more

JMP Securities upgraded the stock and said it was optimistic about Snap's ability to grow its user base.

"We are incrementally confident in Snap's ability to grow its user base, increase engagement given newer products and services, and improve overall monetization as the service attracts more advertisers and share of ad budgets. Importantly, we believe that the organization is now more stable than it was when entering 2019, and as we look into 2020, we believe Snap is well positioned to continue to add DAUs and close the monetization gap with other major social networks as its sales force reorg is now behind it and the company launches new and innovative advertising products."