Cramer's lightning round: Gannett — 'Forget it, Jake. It's newspapers'

Berkshire Hathaway: "John, we stick with Berkshire B. The stock is breaking out, my friend."

Gannett: "It's newspapers. Sorry. Forget it, Jake. It's newspapers."

Textron: "You know what, Textron is a serial disappointer in my eyes. I don't want you in this stock. I'd rather see you in United Technologies or Honeywell. Textron has let me down too many times. It's cheap, but so what."

Flexion Therapeutics: "Oh, man that thing is just on fire. It is on fire. What are they doing? I don't know. The stock – I mean, it's too hot for me, I've got to do work."

Ventas: "It's in the penalty box. … I can't, in good conscience, recommend it when they seem to have lost their ability to really present their own fortunes. So, there I am – I'm a little sour on it."

Duke Energy: "Duke's good."