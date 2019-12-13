The view from Brussels: EU pushes for Brexit after decisive Boris Johnson win

President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to the press as he arrives for the second day of a European Union Summit at the Europa building in Brussels on December 13, 2019.

BRUSSELS –European leaders have roundly declared that it's now time to get on with Brexit after U.K leader Boris Johnson secured an emphatic win in the country's general election.

Johnson's victory is being interpreted as clarity on the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. The Brexit process has often paralyzed policymaking within the EU since negotiations began in 2017. Johnson has campaigned on the promise that the U.K. will leave the EU next month and then enter a transition period that is currently set to last until the end of 2020.

Speaking to CNBC in Brussels, European leaders congratulated the former London mayor on his victory and asked for a speedy approval of the Withdrawal Agreement — the document that outlines how the U.K. will leave the EU.

"I would like to congratulate Boris Johnson on his victory. We expect a vote on the withdrawal agreement as soon as possible," Charles Michel, the European Council president who chairs European summits, said Friday.

He told CNBC: "We are ready, we have decided what are our priorities," adding that it will be "important to keep this close cooperation with the United Kingdom."

Xavier Bettel, the Luxembourg prime minister told CNBC Thursday that he would like the new parliamentary majority in the U.K. to agree to all the future relations "very quickly."

The U.K. is set to leave the bloc by Jan. 31. After that, both sides will start detailing their future relationship. These negotiations are not meant to last beyond 2022. During this transition period, the U.K. will be able to sign trade deals with other countries, but European law will still be applicable. The U.K. will also be losing its voting rights in European meetings during this time.