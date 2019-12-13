European stocks seen higher on US-China deal hopes; Conservatives win UK election

European stocks were seen higher Friday morning after news that the U.S. and China have reached a phase one trade deal in principle, while the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party has won a commanding majority in the general election.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen climbing around 21 points to 7,294, Germany's DAX was set to surge around 145 points to 13,367 and France's CAC 40 was expected to open around 60 points higher at 5,944, according to IG data.

The Trump administration has reached a phase one deal with Beijing, pending approval from President Donald Trump, three sources close to the talks told CNBC on Thursday. European equities had experienced a late bounce during Thursday's session after the president tweeted that a deal was close.

Asian stocks jumped overnight on the news, led by a 2.35% surge for Japan's Nikkei 225 while Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares all posted strong gains.

Back in Europe, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won a commanding majority in the country's general election, granting Johnson the power to drive through his Brexit deal and take the U.K. out of the EU before the January 31 deadline.

An exit poll ahead of the results projected an 86 seat Conservative majority, far outstripping previous polling expectations and consigning the main opposition Labour Party to its worst electoral performance in modern history. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead the party in future elections.

Sterling was up 2.37% against the dollar early on Friday morning as markets reacted positively to the prospect of certainty around Brexit.