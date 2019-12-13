Larry Kudlow: 'We will see if the Chinese stay with their word'

Larry Kudlow speaking at the CNBC Capital Exchange breakfast in Washington, D.C. on July 9th, 2019.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow maintained a cautious optimism around the trade agreement struck by China and the U.S.

He told CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Friday the deal should lift business confidence, but "we will see how it works.We will see if the Chinese stay with their word."

China and the U.S. agreed on a phase one trade deal on Friday. The agreement — which both sides are aiming to sign in January — includes some tariff relief and a commitment from China to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

However, Kudlow noted that discussions over forced technology transfers may not be over along with talks about intellectual property protections.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.