Trade deal reaction, manufacturing gauge, housing data: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Monday

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

Monday will be the first full day of trading after phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal was unveiled.

China and the U.S. announced Friday they have reached a phase one trade deal that includes some tariff relief, increased agricultural purchases and structural changes to intellectual property and technology issues. President Donald Trump later said his administration would cancel its next round of tariffs on Chinese goods set to take effect Sunday. But 25% tariffs on $250 billion in imports will stay in place and existing duties on another $120 billion in products will be halved to 7.5%.

Stocks didn't rally on the trade deal news due to its lack of clarity. Larry Kudlow appeared on CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Friday and said the deal should lift business confidence, but "we will see how it works. We will see if the Chinese stay with their word."